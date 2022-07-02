Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after buying an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

