Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $27.64 million and $2.19 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005840 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

