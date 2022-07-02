Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.27 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.45 ($0.08). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,609,178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.24. The stock has a market cap of £278.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

