Seigniorage Shares Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $106,469.12 and $248.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

