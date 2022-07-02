SelfKey Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.26 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

