Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.0710 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00026846 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014536 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

