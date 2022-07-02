Sessia Price Tops $0.0118 (KICKS)

Sessia (KICKS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Sessia has a market cap of $106,728.18 and $8,304.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sessia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.16 or 0.99990670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.