Sessia Reaches Market Cap of $105,680.62 (KICKS)

Sessia (KICKS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $105,680.62 and $9,183.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

