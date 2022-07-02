Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.92) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.41) to GBX 3,280 ($40.24) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,040.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.7229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

