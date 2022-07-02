Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

