Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.
Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.