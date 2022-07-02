Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
About Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.