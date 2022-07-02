Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

About Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.