Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French acquired 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,557 shares of company stock worth $461,875. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

