SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $69,440.19

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $69,440.19 and $20.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,337.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.43 or 0.05540586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00262468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00603780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00549130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00077038 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.