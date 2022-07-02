Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Future from GBX 4,512 ($55.36) to GBX 3,253 ($39.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Future from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 2,750 ($33.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,413.25 ($41.88).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,688 ($20.71) on Wednesday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,551 ($19.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($48.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,909.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,569.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($23.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($121,619.02).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

