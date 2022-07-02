Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading 0.1% Higher

The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $66.49. 54,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 38,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Short De-SPAC ET in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Short De-SPAC ET in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Short De-SPAC ET in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Short De-SPAC ET by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Short De-SPAC ET in the third quarter valued at $3,271,000.

