Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 42.6%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASBFY. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,700.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

