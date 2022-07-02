Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Drops By 54.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 59,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,663. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $17.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

