Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Drops By 60.0%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CANL remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,352. CannLabs has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About CannLabs (Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

