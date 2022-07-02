Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Declines By 54.2%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 2,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

