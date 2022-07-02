Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Rises By 40.0%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DSWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.