Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Rises By 61.8%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 487,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. Diageo has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

