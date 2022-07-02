Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 42.2%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 761.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $$45.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

