Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declines By 41.7%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSCP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

