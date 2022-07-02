Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Rises By 118.1%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNSC. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

