Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Rises By 118.1%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $32.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
