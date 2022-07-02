Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Drops By 45.5%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GO Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in GO Acquisition by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 855,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 130,205 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in GO Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,277,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in GO Acquisition by 7.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOAC remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 78,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. GO Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

