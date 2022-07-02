Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Declines By 50.0%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GFX remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 493.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

