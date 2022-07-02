Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Increases By 66.9%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Goodman Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$12.44 during midday trading on Friday. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

