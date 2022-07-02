Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Expands By 46.2%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,844,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 8,785,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128,443.0 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

GPFOF stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Friday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of 0.22 and a 52-week high of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.64.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

