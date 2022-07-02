Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Grows By 65.8%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 84,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

