Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Drops By 58.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy accounts for 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HPKEW stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

