Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Decreases By 64.2%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.
Hongkong Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
