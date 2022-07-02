Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Declines By 51.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985.

NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.94. 19,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

