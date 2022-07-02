Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Decreases By 41.0%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 38.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

IMNM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.39. 35,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,199. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.03. Immunome has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

