Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Increases By 103.7%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:IMPHF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Imperial Helium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
