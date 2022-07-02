Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Increases By 103.7%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IMPHF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Imperial Helium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

