Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declines By 61.5%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 786,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HTD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 78,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,742. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

