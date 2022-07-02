Short Interest in Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Declines By 50.0%

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPDW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,074. Koil Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

