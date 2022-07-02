Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Declines By 59.3%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mackie initiated coverage on shares of Logiq in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LGIQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Logiq has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Logiq ( OTCMKTS:LGIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Logiq had a negative net margin of 53.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.40%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

