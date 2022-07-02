Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Increases By 72.8%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,158. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
