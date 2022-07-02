Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Increases By 72.8%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,158. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 355,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

