Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Drops By 65.3%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MITI opened at $0.13 on Friday. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitesco had a negative return on equity of 4,559.69% and a negative net margin of 5,118.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mitesco will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

