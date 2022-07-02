Short Interest in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Increases By 66.7%

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPACW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,214. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Model Performance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

