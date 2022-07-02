Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Expands By 96.5%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the May 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MRAAY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.46. 250,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,436. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

About Murata Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

