Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Declines By 50.9%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. NanoVibronix has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a negative net margin of 563.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 227,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

