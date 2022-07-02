Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Increases By 105.4%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

