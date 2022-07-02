Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Drops By 44.8%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $184,748.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the period.

NYSE NUO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,147. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.