Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Increases By 119.5%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of MOTNF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.34.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powertap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.