Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Expands By 81.1%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 46 ($0.56) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

RMGGF remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

