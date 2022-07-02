Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Grows By 76.2%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,586.0 days.

Shares of SALRF remained flat at $$68.46 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $667.75.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

