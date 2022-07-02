Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Rises By 112.2%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the May 31st total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.7 days.

Scentre Group stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

