Short Interest in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expands By 68.8%

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 221.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 255.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,673 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 85,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

