Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Expands By 90.4%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,844. The firm has a market cap of $498.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -45.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

